Banco Santander S.A. Sells 5,752 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Charter Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $462.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.72.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

