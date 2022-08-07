Banco Santander S.A. Sells 6,205 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,650 shares of company stock worth $15,336,520 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 2.5 %

Datadog stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.61. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.20.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.