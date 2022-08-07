Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIB. TheStreet downgraded Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

