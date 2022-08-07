Band Protocol Price Tops $1.84 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00007953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $64.65 million and $11.86 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,100.97 or 1.00006447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004356 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00132579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067644 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

