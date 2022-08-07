Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 832,611 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3,081.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,611 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $93,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

