Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $114.29 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,349,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,161 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $114,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after buying an additional 253,865 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

