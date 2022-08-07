Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $145.91 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of Salesforce worth $145,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.63, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average is $188.93. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

