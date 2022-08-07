Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 57,965 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $62,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,141,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,047,008.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,906,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,047,008.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,906,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

