Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $176,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. UBS Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

