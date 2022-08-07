Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 11,596 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 899.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.