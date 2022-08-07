Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 32.36.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 2.3 %

EDR stock opened at 24.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is 25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,423.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 35.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total transaction of 458,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 144,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.40, for a total value of 1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,533 shares in the company, valued at 32,946,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total transaction of 458,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 144,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,519,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,676,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 2,852.0% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,156,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after purchasing an additional 943,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 603,646 shares during the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

