Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($108.25) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($92.78) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($89.69) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($106.19) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($134.02) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

BMW stock opened at €76.61 ($78.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($103.53). The company has a 50-day moving average of €77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

