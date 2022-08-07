BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Capitalization Reaches $59,523.68

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $59,523.68 and $36.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 51.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 99.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00067928 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,654 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

