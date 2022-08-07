Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,915 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $123.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.35.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

