Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 238.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4 %

NXPI opened at $181.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.73. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

