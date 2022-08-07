Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 5,843 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,495,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FLTB opened at $48.92 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $52.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59.

