Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $254.23 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.16.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

