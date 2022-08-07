Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 6,115 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 141.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 185,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,642 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,854 shares of company stock worth $11,439,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.27. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

