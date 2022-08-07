Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.27 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

