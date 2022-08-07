Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 6.19% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000.

BSMQ stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

