Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.71.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.16. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 165,714 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

