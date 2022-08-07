BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

