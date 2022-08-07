Berenberg Bank Boosts Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 266

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 262 ($3.21) to GBX 266 ($3.26) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.41) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.04) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 290 ($3.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 215 ($2.63) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 282.30 ($3.46).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.54) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 234.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 260.21. The firm has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 862.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 184.55 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 318.80 ($3.91).

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

About Direct Line Insurance Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.58%.

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.