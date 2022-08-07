Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) is Kawa Capital Management Inc’s Largest Position

Kawa Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,500 shares during the quarter. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I accounts for about 19.9% of Kawa Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kawa Capital Management Inc owned 3.56% of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 689,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 489,908 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,012,000.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NYSE:BACA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

