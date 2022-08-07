BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 196 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 869,670 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 686,400 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average is $87.93. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

