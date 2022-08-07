BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $864.51 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $743.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $841.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.