BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 28,645.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,862,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 49,054 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,497,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,802,000 after buying an additional 146,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $33.81.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

