BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $514,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $540.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.30. The firm has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

