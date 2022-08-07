BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 374.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84.

