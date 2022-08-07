BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,419 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

