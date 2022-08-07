BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Amgen by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN opened at $246.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day moving average is $239.89. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 188.78%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

