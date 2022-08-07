BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $190.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

