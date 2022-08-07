B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases Earnings Results

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. B&G Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.08-$1.28 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.08 to $1.28 EPS.
B&G Foods Price Performance
NYSE BGS traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.43. 4,124,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,192. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37.
B&G Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of B&G Foods
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.
B&G Foods Company Profile
B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B&G Foods (BGS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.