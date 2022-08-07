B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion. B&G Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.08 to $1.28 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGS. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

B&G Foods Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 4,124,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,192. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.46. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

