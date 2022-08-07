BiFi (BIFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $229,837.00

BiFi (BIFI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. BiFi has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $229,837.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BiFi has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00119682 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021497 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00286977 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00038242 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000282 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

