BiFi (BIFI) Price Tops $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. BiFi has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $198,886.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BiFi has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BiFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00114613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00022157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00286185 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00038176 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.