BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Issues Earnings Results

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 56.69% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. BigCommerce updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

BigCommerce Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BIGC opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $158,173.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $158,173.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 5,772 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $110,072.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,014.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,637 shares of company stock worth $1,051,165. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after buying an additional 379,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 324,700 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $6,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 105,763 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 85,493 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.81.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.