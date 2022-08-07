Binemon (BIN) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Binemon (BIN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Binemon has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $2.10 million and $731,905.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00647218 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00014070 BTC.
About Binemon
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binemon Coin Trading
