Bistroo (BIST) 1-Day Volume Hits $47,702.00

Bistroo (BIST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Bistroo has a market cap of $806,095.40 and $47,702.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bistroo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bistroo has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.38 or 0.00622205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014430 BTC.

About Bistroo

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.

Buying and Selling Bistroo

