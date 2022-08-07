Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.88 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for about $20.23 or 0.00087189 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $246.82 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001910 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027416 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

