BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32,971.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $32,971.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,451,894,538 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

