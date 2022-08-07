BitDAO Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and $39.08 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitDAO has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00763106 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014722 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,979,932 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

