BitShares Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $38.65 million and $1.12 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00114423 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00038426 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021913 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001513 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00279194 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00038194 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
BitShares Profile
BTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
