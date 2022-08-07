Bitspawn (SPWN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $416,884.23

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Bitspawn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bitspawn has a market cap of $416,884.23 and $4,332.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitspawn has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00624020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bitspawn Coin Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
