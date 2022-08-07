BlackCoin Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $910,352.28 and $119.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00026174 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017927 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005225 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,530,078 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.