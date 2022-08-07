Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Boosts Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,928 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 1.6% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.