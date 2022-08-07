Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after buying an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,726,000 after purchasing an additional 481,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $380,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

