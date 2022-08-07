Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,221 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in CVS Health by 701.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in CVS Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 38,741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 83,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

NYSE CVS opened at $102.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.