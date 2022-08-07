Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $3.53 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 190.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.