Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Invests $487,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,421,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,774,000 after purchasing an additional 325,676 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,402,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

